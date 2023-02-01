No fresh Covid-19 case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, January 31
No fresh case of Covid-19 was confirmed here on Tuesday.
As per the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 1,13,638 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed in the district. The department has confirmed 3,018 deaths due to the virus so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...