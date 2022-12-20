No fresh Covid case in district

Ludhiana, December 19
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,628 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020.
On Monday, there was no active case—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...