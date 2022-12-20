No fresh Covid case in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,628 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020.

On Monday, there was no active case—