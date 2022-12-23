No fresh Covid case in district

Ludhiana, December 22
No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Thursday as well.
The Health Department has confirmed 1,13,628 positive cases and 3,018 deaths due to the virus in the district to date. At present, there was no active case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...
At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'
Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans