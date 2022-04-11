No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 10
No fresh Covid case or death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,796 people have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 12 active cases in the district and 11 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present one Covid patient is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,48,303 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,23,762 were found negative.
Samples of 2,509 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...