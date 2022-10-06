No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 5
No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Wednesday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,549 positive cases of the virus had been confirmed from the district to date. Besides, 15,290 positive cases from other districts or states were also confirmed so far.
