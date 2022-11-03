No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

No positive case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Wednesday. However, one patient from outside Ludhiana district tested positive for the virus.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,606 positive cases were reported from the district and 15,299 cases from other districts or states so far.

The virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients of the district and 1,141 patients of other districts or states since March 30, 2020, when the first death due to the virus was reported in the district.

As per the Civil Surgeon’s office, there were 14 active cases of the virus today.

Of them, 12 patients were in home isolation and two were under treatment at various hospitals in the city.