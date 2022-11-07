No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, November 6
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, no person tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Sunday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,610 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Sunday, there were nine active cases and they have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,31,346 samples have been taken, of which 39,02,436 were found negative.
Samples of 1,073 suspected patients were sent for testing on Sunday, the results of which are expected shortly.
