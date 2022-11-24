No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, November 23
No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Wednesday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,622 positive cases have been reported from the district so far. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients. There were five active cases in the district today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt
Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...
Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba
The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...
This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium
Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosts a bir...