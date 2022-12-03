No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, December 2
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid today and no loss of life was reported due to the virus.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,626 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Friday, there were four active cases and all of them have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.
