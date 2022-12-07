No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, December 6
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Tuesday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,626 persons have tested positive and 3,018 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
There was one active case on Tuesday and the patient has been asked to stay isolated at home.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent.
Till date, a total of 40,38,029 samples have been taken, of which 39,09,103 were found negative. On Tuesday, 62 samples were sent for testing.
