No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, December 10
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Saturday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,627 have tested positive and a total of 3,018 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 30 in the district.
On Saturday, there was one active case and the patient has been asked to isolate at their home.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients s 97.34 per cent. On Saturday, 64 samples were sent for testing.
