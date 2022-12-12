No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported from the district today. With no fresh death, the toll remained at 3,018.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,627 persons contracted the infection since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ludhiana district. A total of 3,018 people have lost their life to the virus since March 30, 2020, when first death was reported from the district.

There is only active case in the district and the patient has been asked to isolate at the home. At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent.

A total of 40,38,290 samples have been collected so far. Of this, 39,09,363 samples were found negative. On Sunday, one sample was sent for testing.