No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,628 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, there were two active cases and both have been asked to stay isolated at their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,38,365 samples have been taken, of which 39,09,437 were found negative in the district.

Today, 45 samples were sent for testing.