No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, December 13
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,628 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Tuesday, there were two active cases and both have been asked to stay isolated at their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent.
Till date, a total of 40,38,365 samples have been taken, of which 39,09,437 were found negative in the district.
Today, 45 samples were sent for testing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...