No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, December 23
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,628 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Friday, there was no active case in the district. At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent.
Till date, a total of 40,38,844 samples have been taken, of which 39,09,916 were found negative. Ninetytwo samples were sent for testing today.
