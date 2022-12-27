No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,628 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

On Monday, there was no active case in the district.