No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, January 11

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, no one tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,634 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. — TNS

Samples 40,54,525

Positive 1,13,634

Deaths 3,018