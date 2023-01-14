No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Friday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,634 persons have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of covid in Ludhiana district and 3018 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Friday, 896 samples were sent for testing which include 686 RTPCR, 209 antigen and one TrueNat samples.