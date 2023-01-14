No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, January 13
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Friday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,634 persons have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of covid in Ludhiana district and 3018 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Friday, 896 samples were sent for testing which include 686 RTPCR, 209 antigen and one TrueNat samples.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab