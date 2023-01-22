No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, January 21
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, none tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Saturday.
Samples 40,62,423
Positive 1,13,636
Deaths 3,018
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,636 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Saturday, 916 samples were sent for testing which include 667 RTPCR and 249 antigen samples.
