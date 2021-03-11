No fresh Covid case reported in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, June 1

No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district today. However, the Health Department confirmed one positive case but that belonged to another district.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said 1,09,948 positive cases from the district and 14,769 cases from other districts or states had been confirmed to date. A total of 2,280 patients from the district and 1,126 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus so far.

There were 16 active cases of the virus in the district on Wednesday. All patients were in home isolation.