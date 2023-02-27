No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 26

The Education Department has said that no government school is in a dilapidated condition in the district. The department has said no school is being run from an unsafe building in Ludhiana.

Recently, the Education Department had asked all district officials to find those schools that were in a bad condition. However, as far as Ludhiana is concerned, the authorities have not been able to locate any such ‘khandahar’ (unsafe) school.

Talking to The Tribune, one of the principals at a government school, who had been assigned the task of locating such schools, said: “There is no upper primary school that is in a dilapidated condition in Ludhiana. We have informed the same to the higher authorities. The grants that came for improving school infrastructure were utilised promptly and all schools have been renovated. There was an unsafe school at Barmalipur, but it has been already demolished by the government.”

However, there were other problems that needed attention, the principal added.

“At many schools, there are either no boundary walls or they are broken. Some other schools do not have proper gates due to which the safety of students remains at risk. The condition of washrooms is miserable in some schools and stagnant water creates difficulties during the rainy days. A separate list of such schools will be sent to the authorities for consideration,” the principal said.

A teacher rued that at a government school in Khanna, there was no boundary wall and anyone could enter the campus and it was difficult to keep an eye on everyone’s movements, especially in the absence of peons or other class IV employees.

Principal flags other issues

