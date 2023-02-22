No labour woes for Ludhiana industry this Holi

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 21

Migrant labourers working in the industrial city of Ludhiana have started moving to their native places to celebrate Holi with their families. Trains to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing heavy rush of passengers. And this time too, like the previous year, employers are not much interested to offer lucrative offers or incentives to the labour to stay back due to the low production and recessionary trends.

Talking to The Tribune, Badish Jindal, president, FOPSIA, said the production in the factories had come down by 60-70 per cent. “There is no pressure to execute orders due to recessionary trends in the market. We can run factories with permanent workers. The temporary labourers go and come back after a month or so,” said Jindal.

Even the labourers feel that now employers do not offer incentives or packages to them to stay back. “I told my employer that I have to go to UP for about 25 days and he agreed immediately. Earlier, when I had to go, the employer would offer me new bicycle or more advance or other incentives. Even the two shifts are no longer there, we work till 8 pm because the orders are not much”, said Santosh, a master working at a hosiery unit in industrial area.

Earlier, during Diwali, Holi, Dussehra or Chhat Puja, most of the labourers started putting pressure on employers to let them go for a few days and they were stopped by giving good incentives, but now the situation has changed, Santosh added.