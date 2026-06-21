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Home / Ludhiana / No leave for PSPCL tech staff till Sept 15

No leave for PSPCL tech staff till Sept 15

Amid paddy transplantation, field employees asked to remain available to ensure quick repairs

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Labourers transplant paddy in a field in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suspended leave of all technical staff till September 15 to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during paddy transplantation. The field staff have been directed to remain available so that disruptions can be rectified at the earliest.

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With paddy transplantation in full swing across the state, the PSPCL has also taken up various other measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

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“Even minor delays in rectifying faults could disrupt irrigation schedules for farmers. Keeping this in view, we are taking every possible measure to keep services running as it is a crucial period for farmers,” said PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans.

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For farmers working long hours in waterlogged fields to transplant paddy, electricity supply is as critical as water.

“We can’t afford any outage during this period. A few hours of delay can upset the entire cycle,” said Amrik Singh, a farmer from a village near Jagraon.

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“We are ensuring complaints are addressed quickly. As a precautionary measure, we have put restrictions on leave due to the ongoing paddy season,” said Hans.

The PSPCL has established a 24x7 control room at its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre in the city. To report faults and outages directly to shift engineers and officers, farmers and consumers can contact on phone numbers 96461-22070, 96461-22158, 96461-21408 and 96461-21409.

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