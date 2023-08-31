 No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

Ludhiana eighth worst-hit district in state, no death so far

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal leads a team of health officials in checking breeding of mosquitoes in Ludhiana on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 30

With the number of confirmed cases crossing the 100 mark, there is no let-up in the spread of dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, in Ludhiana district.

The confirmed cases of the virus that spreads to people through the bite of an infected aedes species (aegypti or albopictus) mosquito have touched 117, of which the active cases of dengue virus (DENV), which has four serotypes and it’s possible to be infected four times, has reached 29 in the district this season so far.

With this, Ludhiana has ranked the eighth worst-hit district in the state.

The rise in the incidence of dengue, which ranges from subclinical disease (people may not know they are even infected) to severe flu-like symptoms in those infected, could be gauged from the fact that fresh confirmed and suspected cases have been added daily in the past one week.

However, no death due to dengue has been reported in the district this year so far.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the situation in Ludhiana was still better than majority of the other districts as it was among those 10 districts where dengue had not yet claimed any life.

“Effective vector-control measures were being taken for prevention and control of dengue, which requires sustained community involvement to improve the efforts substantially,” she said.

She said a sustained campaign was underway to visit houses and places, especially of those infected and in their vicinity, to detect and check the breeding of mosquitoes that eventually spread the DENV.

The joint campaign by the Health Department and the MC has been issuing challans for letting mosquito breeding and virus spread.

While 11 dengue patients had been admitted to various private hospitals, the remaining 18 active cases had been recuperating at home.

While Bathinda was the worst-hit district in the state with the maximum of 282 confirmed dengue cases and 17 deaths, Mansa remained the safest district with the minimum of six positive patients and no casualty so far.

Among other districts, Amritsar had reported 224 confirmed dengue cases and no death, Barnala 20 cases and no death, Faridkot 65 cases and six deaths, Fatehgarh Sahib 39 cases and no death, Fazilka 148 cases and no death, Ferozepur 57 cases and no death, Gurdaspur 49 cases and no death, Hoshiarpur 117 cases and 20 deaths, Jalandhar 43 cases and four deaths, Kapurthala 273 cases and 16 deaths, Malerkotla 62 cases and seven deaths, Moga 23 cases and no death, Pathankot 98 cases and three deaths, Patiala 176 cases and six deaths, Ropar 35 cases and three deaths, Mohali 167 cases and 15 deaths, Nawanshahr 78 cases and no death, Sangrur 101 cases and two deaths, Muktsar 64 cases and seven deaths and Tarn Taran had so far registered 56 positive patients and five deaths due to dengue. In this way, a total of 2,285 confirmed cases and 111 deaths due to dengue had been reported across the state so far.

Chikunguniya nil

While not even a single case of chikungunya, which is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, has been reported in Ludhiana so far, as many as 232 patients had tested positive for the disease in the state so far.

While Amritsar was the worst-hit district with a maximum of 183 chikungunya cases so far, Tarn Taran has registered 28 positive patients. Among others, Faridkot has reported two, Gurdaspur three, Hoshiarpur five, Pathankot two, Ropar six, and Mohali three cases while no case had been registered in the remaining districts so far.

Coordinated efforts on

“We are making coordinated efforts by roping in all departments concerned and official machinery to control the further spread of dengue in the state. Special wards for patients, adequate availability of drugs and clinical examination facilities have been put in place, besides undertaking concerted testing and challaning drives. I am personally spearheading a campaign to check the breeding of mosquitoes,” said Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister.

#dengue

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

