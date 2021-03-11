No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Daily fires spike up to 114; crop residue burning cases reach 427 on Thursday

No let-up in stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Farmers burn wheat crop stubble in a field on the Jassian road in ludhiana. File

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 5

There is no let-up in stubble-burning cases as the daily farm fires have spiked up to 114 in Ludhiana district, the official figures have confirmed.

The gravity of the situation on ground could be gauged from the fact that the crop residue burning cases have jacked up four times within a week to touch 427 on Thursday from just 107 fire events recorded in Ludhiana in the first 28 days of the current wheat harvesting season, commonly known as rabi, till April 28, the data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Ludhiana has revealed.

The raging fires in the agriculture fields made Ludhiana the 11th worst-hit district in the state with a total of 427 cases of stubble burning recorded in district till May 5.

This was less than Ferozepur, which topped the state with the highest of 1,1163 stubble-burning cases, followed by Gurdaspur 958, Amritsar 939, Tarn Taran 909, Moga 907, Bathinda 708, Sangrur 609, Muktsar 486, Fazilka 440 and Kapurthala 461.

The last week witnessed 320 crop residue burning cases in the district, with a daily average of 46 farm fires — 64 on April 29, 23 on April 30, 26 on May 1, the season’s highest so far 114 on May 2, 17 on May 3, 26 on May 4 and 50 on May 5.

The impunity with which the crop residue burning continued this crop season also belied the claims made by the district administration to check the menace of stubble burning.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, all 968 villages covered under 941 panchayats and 367 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) in Ludhiana district had before the start of kharif season in September last had resolved not to let anyone burn crop residue in their respective jurisdictions, but no such initiative was reported in the district so far.

While farmers blamed the “inadequate and ineffective” facilities and arrangements made by the government to avert farm fires, the administration claimed that much awareness and enforcement measures were taken to contain the menace of stubble burning in the district this season.

With this, the air pollution in the state’s industrial capital has also touched a new high as the air quality index (AQI) went up from 143, which falls under the “poor” category and was considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, on April 28 to 171, which was an ‘unhealthy’ level, on May 3.

As PM2.5 concentration in Ludhiana air remained the main pollutant, which is currently 11.3 times above the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) annual air quality guidance value, Ludhiana was the second most polluted city in Punjab on May 5 with the AQI 151, which also falls under the “unhealthy” category. Another industrial town Mandi Gobindgarh remained the most polluted area in the state with the highest AQI 172.

The poor air quality has left the maximum cities of Punjab under an envelope of smog, especially in the morning and evening hours, with the rise in respiratory problems due to “unhealthy” AQI.

The other top 10 most polluted cities in Punjab are Faridkot third with AQI 128, Khanna fourth with AQI 119, Amritsar and Mohali shared the fifth spot with AQI 118, Jalandhar sixth with AQI 82, Bathinda seventh with AQI 80, Ropar eighth with AQI 76 and Patiala ranked the ninth most polluted city with AQI 73.

“The increasing air pollution is a cause of concern, especially for the sensitive groups like aged, children and those suffering from respiratory and cardiac ailments. PM2.5 concentration being the main pollutant and going up to 15 to 20 times above the WHO guidelines is also injurious to health,” an expert Dr Ashok Kumar Khullar opined.

How to protect

  • Wear mask outdoors
  • Run air purifier indoors
  • Keep windows closed to avoid dirty outdoor air
  • Avoid outdoor exercise
  • Promote greenery in your vicinity

#Pollution #stubble burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

2
Himachal

15 years after nod, tenders floated for Chandigarh-Baddi rail line

3
Nation

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

4
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

5
Delhi

Tajinder Bagga arrest: BJP's Yuva Morcha to hold protests in all districts of Punjab

6
J & K

Major falls off cliff while patrolling in Kashmir’s Uri, dies

7
Haryana

50% decline in wheat procurement, Haryana Govt says farmers holding on to stock

8
Chandigarh

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

9
Delhi

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

10
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Top News

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...

Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: High Court hearing Punjab government’s plea against Haryana police

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...

No vendetta, Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab, claims AAP

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...

'Kindly don't patronise us, we know what to do': Amb Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy's tweet on India's abstention in UNGA on Ukraine

Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine

India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...

Centre versus Delhi Govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Centre versus Delhi govt: SC refers issue of control over bureaucracy in national capital to Constitution Bench

Cities

View All

No let-up: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

No let-up in stubble burning: 793 fire spots reported so far in Amritsar district

Tilling land for six decades, Amritsar farmers fear eviction

Bus caught in stubble blaze in Batala was 15 years old

Amritsar: Women in large number join farmers' protest

At 90,389 MT, private purchase up 90 times in Amritsar mandis

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Vivek Lal is PGI Chandigarh new director

Vivek Lal appointed director of PGI Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Khattar receive Vice President Naidu at Chandigarh airport

Beware! Snatchers on the prowl in Chandigarh

Covid: Surge in Delhi, but Chandigarh bucks trend

Chandigarh sees 16 fresh cases of Covid

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday

SC Collegium recommends 15 names for appointment as Judges in High Courts

Contempt: Justice Lalit offers to recuse from hearing Bhushan’s plea seeking right to appeal

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman

Speeding truck mows down 30-yr-old woman in Jalandhar

Patwaris, Kanungos go on strike, Jalandhar residents suffer

Long power cuts, poor water supply make Jalandhar residents' life hell

Power cuts: BJP protests outside Jalandhar DC office

Compensation sought for kin of farmers who died during protest

Heard shrieks on phone: Daughter

Couple's murder in Ludhiana: Heard shrieks on phone, says daughter

Boy assaults girl, her friend outside amusement park in Ludhiana

Man booked for killing 2-month-old son in Ludhiana

4 rape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, booked

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

‘Sanaur to become industrial hub soon’

Sanaur to become industrial hub soon: MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

Patiala's RGNUL reports 61 new cases, tally reaches 122

Patiala: National Lok Adalat on May 14

Govt takes control of 7.5 acres in Sanaur

Fatehgarh Sahib: BJP activists protest against poor law and order in Punjab