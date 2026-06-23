No medicines, homoeopathic dispensaries in Punjab gasp for survival

The homoeopathic dispensaries across the state have not received medicines since 2022. Keeping the services afloat has, therefore, become a Herculean task for the doctors posted at all such 225 dispensaries.

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Some doctors are taking help of social organisations and NGOs to keep the services afloat, while some are shelling out from their own pockets so that the patients do not go back disappointed.

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The dispensaries running under the National Health Mission (NHM) are managing operations by utilising the meagre funds made available to them.

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Of the total 225 homoeopathic dispensaries in the state, 111 are regular dispensaries operating under the Punjab Government, while 114 are functioning under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Medicines are procured by the government by floating tenders. A tender was floated nearly six months ago and a Kerala-based firm had bagged it. However, no supply of medicines is in sight so far.

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Dr Balwinder Singh, president of the Homoeopathic Medical Officers Association, said on the one side each practitioner had been given the target to handle 18,000 patients and conduct 10 medical camps annually, but on the other hand, they were not even provided the basic medicines.

“It has been four years since the last stock arrived and now doctors have been left to manage the working on their own. We are now requesting NGOs to extend help. Some doctors are shelling out money from their own pockets to keep dispensaries functional,” added Dr Balwinder.

A doctor from a government homoeopathic dispensary said he was taking help from a social organisation in getting medicines so that the dispensary could keep functioning.

Dr Harinder Pal Singh, Director of the Homeopathy Department, said, “The order has already been placed and they are hopeful of getting supplies by the end of this month.”