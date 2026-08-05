No mid-day ration since mid-May: Ludhiana teachers fund meals as Punjab Govt fails to release 'cooking costs'

The Punjab Government is working towards introducing an artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum in all government schools of the state to equip students with the latest technological tools. However, the mid-day meals of the same students are at stake because the “cooking cost” has not been paid to government schools in Punjab for the past three months.

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Teachers are labouring hard to arrange routine rations as per the weekly menu set for the mid-day meals. The budget for mid-day meals at Ludhiana's schools is roughly Rs 1 crore per month. The meals are prepared and served to students in 1,581 government primary and middle schools.

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A visit to a few government primary and middle schools in the city revealed that the salaries of the mid-day meal workers was being paid uninterrupted, with wheat and rice being supplied routinely by the PUNSUP, but ration, including cooking oil, gas, pulses, vegetables, fruits in accordance with the prescribed menu, falling under the “cooking-cost”, has not been reaching schools since mid-May.

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According to information, since no funds are being transferred in schools' accounts, teachers have been reaching into their own pockets to arrange rations, hoping they would be reimbursed when funds are released by the government.

“You visit a school, interact with the students and hear how they must be taught AI since most of them come from poor and needy backgrounds. The government does not realise that its first duty is to fill students' stomachs, the funds for which should never be stopped since it casts a shadow over the preparation of meals on daily basis. With limited funds, we, at times fail to provide all that is mentioned in the weekly menu,” said a teacher at a government primary school in Mangat block.

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The situation is not limited to a few schools. Deputy DEO Manoj Kumar said, "Although I was not aware of the details but the software for fund distribution has been changed from the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) to SNASparsh Integrated Financial Management System, for which training has to be given to accountants and assistant block managers at Mohali on August 6."

“Many of our staff from different blocks will go to Mohali tomorrow to get training on this new system. Once it is done, funds will be transferred”, he added. One of the teachers at a government middle school in Ludhiana said the schools had earlier been told to exhaust the funds available in their previous accounts.

"The entire amount was spent by many schools adhering to the orders and now, we are struggling to get funds for ration,” added another teacher.