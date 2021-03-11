No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

No fresh Covid case and no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,881 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 20 active cases in the district and 19 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present one Covid patient is admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,23,596 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,98,955 were found negative.

Samples of 3,487 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.