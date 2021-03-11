No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

No fresh Covid case and no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,888 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 18 active cases in the district and 17 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present one Covid patient is admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,30,058 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 34,05,409 were found negative.

Samples of 2,557 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.

1 tests +ve at Sewa Kender; nobody taking precautions

On Sunday one person working at Sewa Kender inside Mini Secretariat had tested positive. Today a team of the Health Department visited the Sewa Kender and instructed the staff and visitors to wear mask and adopt social distancing but neither the staff nor the visitors seem to care about the instructions and continue to roam without masks.

Although posters asking to wear masks have been pasted inside the kender but nobody seemed to follow it.

An official from the Health Department said people need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as one of the persons working here has tested positive. “We are asking the people to wear mask,” he said.

“Now there is no virus and there is no need to wear mask. I am fully vaccinated and there is no need to wear mask,” said one of the visitors.

An employee working at the kender said he is not carrying his mask with him today and will wear it from tomorrow.

Some of the people were even seen giggling at the instructions that were given by the department and were heard murmuring that all these things are of little importance now.

The state government had recently issued guidelines to the people to wear masks keeping in view the rising number of Covid cases in many districts of the state.