No paediatrician at Ahmedgarh PHC, high-risk patients keep away

Achieving the target of eliminating all out-of-pocket expenses for pregnant women and sick infants seems to be an uphill task at the Mother and Child Health Wing of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) here as no paediatrician has been posted.

Advertisement

Only one gynaecologist, posted under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), is available for undertaking necessary postnatal care of newborn children for at least 45 days.

While all Public Health Institutions (PHIs) are supposed to ensure reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates by providing free services including C-sections, diagnosis, medicine, transport and blood transfusions, high-risk deliveries and intensive care of children in serious condition cannot be put at stake here.

Advertisement

There is no paediatrician at the Mother and Child Health Wing of the Primary Health Centre at Ahmedgarh and the only gynaecologist, Dr Shalini, posted under the NRHM, is supposed to undertake compulsory postnatal monitoring of children for at least 45 days besides performing her duties as a gynaecologist.

Though the number of patients, including expecting and lactating mothers and newborn children has multiplied significantly, paramedical healthcare staff requisitioned from other wings of the PHC from time to time is asked to adjust in less spacious rooms and counters.

Advertisement

The situation worsens on special days, including vaccination days for children and two camps being organised on specified days under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK), for obvious reasons like scarcity of staff and equipment.

Acknowledging that strengthening of infrastructure, including upgrade of equipment and gadgets besides furniture and fixtures was long awaited at the premises constructed during the Congress regime concluding in 2007, Dr Shalini said she had been trying to undertake duties of a paediatrician and gynaecologist simultaneously as fundamentals about the routine ailments of children are clear to her like other gynaecologists.

“As far as management of high-risk deliveries and serious complications during postnatal monitoring are observed, the target family is advised and helped in availing services at district-level government hospitals or higher medical institutes,” said Dr Shalini.

Dr Shalini said on an average, 50-60 patients were examined by her daily whereas a much higher number of patients were dealt with on special weekly vaccination days and bi-monthly camps under JSSK.

Availability of uninterrupted power supply, blood for transfusion in case of need and intensive care unit were among the major issues that prompted residents to find some alternative higher level healthcare centre.

Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra claimed that the problem of staff scarcity had been resolved to a great extent in almost all wings of the healthcare centre and more personnel would be joining soon.