No positive Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

No positive case of Covid was reported in the district on Sunday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,369 persons have tested positive and 3,025 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, 312 samples were sent for testing and all were antigen samples. At present, there are 138 active cases and five persons suffering from Covid are admitted to hospitals in the district.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur appealed to the residents to adhere to all the Covid safety protocols to save themselves and others.