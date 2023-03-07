No rain, poor power supply worry farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

Rising temperatures and lack of adequate power supply for irrigation are causing trouble to farmers.

Since the state has not received rainfall during this winter season, farmers are left with no other option but to irrigate the wheat crop to provide moisture to the fields. Power supply at odd hours and sometimes not getting supply just for few hours are giving tough times to farmers.

“As against the promised eight-hour power supply, we are getting only five-six hours of electricity supply, which is not enough for us. The weather god was already not favouring us, but now the government is not providing sufficient power supply,” said farmer Swarnjeet Singh of Ghulal village.

Farm union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers were not getting enough water supply. “The government had committed to provide free power supply for eight hours, but we are getting it only for five to six hours. Sometimes after no power supply for the whole day, we are given electricity for 10 hours at a stretch. Farmers should know the time of power supply so that they are prepared and make their plan for irrigation in advance,” said Rajewal.

Another farmer Samroop Singh of Manewal village said, “There is no use of electricity supply at night as farmers are unable to irrigate the fields properly. The timings of electricity supply should be fixed,” he said.

HS Lakhowal from Samrala and general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said they were already disappointed due to no rain, now the government had failed to provide electricity for the stipulated time.

“Instead of eight-hour power supply, we are getting electricity for only five hours and that too at odd hours. Power supply should be fixed as now the wheat crop is in urgent need of irrigation this time,” he added.