No 'recession' in lavish parties thrown by industrialists on Diwali

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, October 23

Media houses receive calls on a daily basis from local industrialists to write about the ‘plight’ of the industry and the prevailing recessionary trends. They ask the government to take measures to boost the economy and the industry. However, the ‘slump’ is nowhere to be seen if we go by the lavish and exorbitant parties thrown by industrialists during the festival of Diwali.

A socialite, wishing not to be quoted, says, “Yes, we threw a party and spent almost Rs 6-7 lakh on liquor, decoration, food, the music band etc. We are a group of 12-15 couples and almost all of us throw parties during this time of the year. This year is especially extravagant as for the last two years, Covid had impacted everything. If a few lakhs are spent on having fun and laughter with friends once in a year, it should not pinch anyone. As far as the ups and downs in business are concerned, these are a part of life.”

During such parties, which are held mostly at the farmhouses of industrialists, several lakhs are spent on the decorations done using candles, lights, diyas, flower rangolis, etc. Besides, live bands are booked from other cities for the entertainment of the guests and best caterers and liquor brands are arranged for making the events memorable.

“We are no less than Bollywood divas and like to spend lavishly on designer clothes, accessories and bags. Covid has changed our perspective towards life, there is no need for saving unnecessarily. Save for dry days but at the same time, live in the present and enjoy life,” said another party-lover.