No record of pending dues: LIT

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 18

In what could be termed as a grave lapse or the height of indifference in securing valuable lands, sites and built-up properties of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in various schemes across the city, it has been officially stated that the LIT has maintained no record of allottees or property buyers who have failed to pay due instalments or other charges like balance payment of allotment or sale price.

Replying to an RTI query raised by Rohit Sabharwal, LIT Assistant Public Information Officer (APIO) said no separate register of defaulter properties had been maintained by the sales branch of the Trust.

“Therefore, the details of defaulter allottees or property buyers cannot be provided as demanded by the applicant under the RTI Act,” reads the letter of the APIO.

Defaults by the allottees of plots, flats or institutional sites, as well as those who purchase land, sites or built-up properties of the LIT in auctions, have assumed alarming proportions, if highly-placed sources in the Trust are to be believed.

“It is a common practice for allottees or buyers to take possession of properties on the payment of 25 per cent of the allotment or sale money and make no further payment,” one of the sources said. He attributed the increasing trend of default in payment to the absence of maintaining record and taking follow-up action by the sales branch of the LIT.

It has been learnt that defaulting allottees or buyers clear the dues only when they have to resell the property, or when building plans are to be approved.

“Usually, it is rare that the LIT staff send any reminders to defaulting allottees, asking for payment of arrears. Even if there is an intention to recover money, how can they do it if there is no record of non-payment or default being maintained by the Trust?” asked one of the sources.

‘most buyers paying only 25% of sale money’

