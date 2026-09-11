No record of PGs in Ludhiana, civic body orders survey after Delhi tragedy

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has no proper record of paying guest (PG) accommodations operating in Ludhiana, prompting the civic body to order a city-wide inspection and survey of such properties following the recent deaths of young students at a PG accommodation in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.

Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot said the MC had ordered a complete inspection and survey of PGs across the city. Officials had been directed to identify such properties and submit their report on Monday.

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The move has brought the focus back on mushrooming of PGs and other commercial activities from residential properties in the city. Residents and activists said the civic body should first identify how many such establishments were operating and then verify whether they were complying with the building and safety norms.

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Residents said several residential areas had gradually seen houses being converted or modified for commercial use, including PGs, hostels and other establishments. They said the MC should check whether these properties were being used as per sanctioned building plans and required permissions had been obtained or not.

“In many residential areas, houses are being used for commercial purposes. Some properties have also been modified or expanded. The MC should verify whether these changes are as per sanctioned building plans and whether the required permissions have been taken,” said Jasjot Singh, a Model Town resident.

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Residents also raised concerns over the number of people being accommodated in such properties. They said a single residential building could house a large number of students or working professionals after being converted into a PG, putting additional pressure on water supply, sewerage, parking and waste-management facilities.

Rupinder Kaur, a BRS Nagar resident, said the authorities should not only check the use of a building but also its occupancy and safety arrangements.

“Safety of the occupants should be the first concern. If a building is housing a large number of people, the authorities must check whether it has proper exits, fire-safety arrangements, parking and other basic facilities,” she said.

Several areas, including those around Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Christian Medical College, Ghumar Mandi, Tuition Market in Model Town Extension and the Pakhowal Road area, have a sizeable population of students, tenants and working professionals staying in rented accommodation, the residents said.

Activist Arvind Sharma of SBS Nagar said he had also urged the MC Commissioner to order a survey of PGs and hostels.

“The MC should conduct a proper inspection of PGs and hostels and check occupancy, fire safety, electrical installations and the condition of the structures,” he said.

The activist said the Building Branch should identify buildings constructed without approval, properties where construction had gone beyond the sanctioned plan and residential premises being used for commercial purposes without required permissions.

The residents also suggested that the survey should cover fire-safety arrangements, electrical connections, water and sewerage facilities, parking space, property-tax records and other mandatory civic requirements.