No relief for Ludhiana residents as waste spills onto roads; MC begins special drive

The waste collection and disposal system in the city has come to a near-total breakdown and the residents continue to struggle with garbage heaps spilling onto roads. The situation has primarily been attributed to a spike in waste generation during Diwali festivities.

The struggles continue even as the Municipal Corporation (MC), which has come under fire for being caught unprepared despite this being an annual recurrence, has launched a special three-day drive to clear the accumulated waste.

Sehajpreet Singh, a resident of Dugri, said garbage and a foul smell had become common across the city.

“Garbage collectors pick up waste from households and dump it on the roads. A similar situation was seen a few months ago during the strike by sanitation staff,” he added.

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The private firm assigned to process around 700 tonnes of fresh waste daily has allegedly failed to handle the required quantity.

A senior MC official said the civic body faced a shortage of machinery to clear the waste, which has now been resolved.

“This is mainly Diwali waste that accumulated as we did not have adequate machinery. We have now arranged the equipment and the garbage will be cleared from roadsides in the coming days. If the private firm concerned fails to process fresh waste properly, action will be taken against it,” MC Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot said.

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The situation has worsened since Thursday as garbage-lifting vehicles failed to reach the main dumping site at Jamalpur. With waste accumulating at the main facility and access becoming difficult, the collection chain was disrupted, leaving secondary collection points overflowing.

Garbage has spilled beyond the compactor sites into portions of roads at Jawahar Nagar Camp, Dugri, Partap Chowk, near Lodhi Club and near the bus stand flyover.

Residents also alleged the MC had failed to put in place a reliable waste management system despite repeated assurances.

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Balkar Singh, a shopkeeper at the scooter market under the bus stand flyover, said the MC had failed to ensure regular garbage lifting. He alleged that waste was being burnt at some locations as it was not being cleared on time.

Former councillor Mamta Ashu visited the Jawahar Nagar market and urged the MC to clear the garbage.

She said the market was frequented by shoppers and two schools were located nearby, making the situation a potential health concern.

BJP protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government over rising garbage dumps in the city and the deteriorating condition of Buddha Nullah. BJP workers, led by district president Sunil Moudgil, held demonstrations in Atam Nagar and Ludhiana North wards. They questioned the sanitation system and the reported expenditure of Rs 650 crore on the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. Moudgil said the AAP had made tall claims about making nullah pollution-free but no significant improvement was visible on the ground.