No relief from snatching incidents in city, two more cases reported

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

It seems there is no relief from snatching incidents in the city as two more such cases have been reported from different areas.

In the first incident, Honsla Parshad (50) of Gandhi Nagar said he was walking towards Karabara Chowk from his house on Sunday while talking to somebody over his mobile when a motorcycle-borne youth snatched his mobile phone near Nanak Nagar and tried to flee the spot. However, he was caught by him with the support of the public, he said.

The suspect identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Karabara was later handed over to the police. A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC has been registered at the Daresi police station.

The police said the mobile phone and the motorcycle were seized from the suspect.

In the other case, two miscreants targeted a resident, Khushwant Singh (56), of Basant Avenue. The complainant told the police that he was returning home from the Samrala Chowk side on his motorcycle on Sunday when two men riding a motorcycle came from the rear side near the Cheema Chowk flyover and snatched the gold chain he was wearing. The suspect managed to escape from the spot after committing the crime.

The victim, however, noticed the registration number of their motorcycle. The suspects are yet to be identified. Meanwhile, a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the duo at the Moti Nagar police station.