No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Southern Bypass, Lodhi Club Road underpasses, many roads flooded

Commuters pass through waterlogged Lodhi Club Road underpass at BRS Nagar. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 8

The civic body’s assurances regarding their preparedness for the monsoon were swept away as heavy rainfall on Saturday again resulted in hardships for the people. Commuters had a difficult time due to the flooded Southern Bypass underpass near the Verka milk plant and Lodhi Club Road underpass at BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. Additionally, there were instances of major waterlogging in various parts of the city.

As per information, waterlogging occurred on Link Road, Gill Road, Ferozepur Road, Hambran Road, National Highway-44, Chandigarh Road, Panj Peer Road, Transport Nagar, low-lying areas of the old city, parts of BRS Nagar and other localities. A stretch near Peeru Banda along the Buddha Nullah was flooded with water again due to which a traffic jam also occurred there. A number of commuters avoided the stretch due to heavy accumulation of rainwater.

Several vehicles developed snags while passing through the flooded stretches in the city. Satinderpal Singh of BRS Nagar said: “Water is accumulated on the Lodhi Club Road underpass, posing a risk to two-wheelers. It has been observed that whenever it rains, water accumulates there.”

The MC looks after the water disposal-related work of the underpass that was constructed by GLADA.

A similar situation occurred at the underpass near the Verka milk plant. It is managed by the PWD. However, accumulated water was drained out with the help of a machine. The underpass near Chand Cinema was also inundated. Commuters urged the authorities to take necessary action to prevent waterlogging on the underpass.

Sewers also overflowed on Panj Peer Road, CFC School Road in BRS Nagar and in some other areas. A mixture of sewage and rainwater accumulated near a community centre on CFC School Road in BRS Nagar. The residents are demanding a permanent solution to the problem.

The residents of a slum area, which was hit by floods caused by an overflowing Buddha Nullah recently, experienced difficult situation again on Saturday. A number of them had not yet reconstructed their makeshift dwellings as they were waiting for the affected area to dry up.

MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said water was drained out from the Lodhi Club Road underpass. The rainwater had also receded in other areas. The water level in the Buddha Nullah was below the danger mark.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the water supply during the afternoon hours would only be cut on days when heavy rainfall would be witnessed in the city. She said the civic body had made advance preparations for the monsoon season and the situation was in control.

No water supply for two hours

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said: “With an aim to controlling waterlogging by reducing the discharge in the sewer lines during heavy rainfall, the MC has decided to cut down the water supply during afternoon hours (12 pm to 2 pm) from Sunday onwards. The supply would, however, continue during morning and evening hours normally.”

