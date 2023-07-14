No relief in flood-hit areas near Buddha Dariya, Ganda Nullah

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 13

Despite passing of a week, affected residents of different neighbourhoods inundated by the swollen Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah) and a Ganda Nullah (near Dharampura) have yet to receive any relief.

Residents of Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura, Shivaji Nagar, Harbanspura and nearby low-lying areas were affected by consequences of the flooding caused by a swollen Ganda Nullah (which passes near Dharampura and other areas), as its water reversed its flow through the sewerage system.

The polluted water has also accumulated in several houses and streets in areas such as Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura and nearby areas hit by Ganda Nullah. Again many persons were seen wading through knee-deep or waist-deep foul-smelling sewage water in such flood-hit areas today. Traders in the affected areas have refrained from opening their shops for the past some days due to the stinking floodwater on the streets. The unsanitary circumstances have also forced several residents to remain confined within their homes.

Risk of contamination of the drinking water supply is too high, presenting a potential threat of water-borne diseases due to accumulation of polluted water that is seemingly black. Besides, water accumulation also gives invitation to vector-borne diseases.

On Thursday, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi visited flood-hit areas of the Central Constituency and walked in knee-deep dirty water, distributing water bottles, milk packets, etc, to affected people.

Amandeep Singh, a Dharampura resident, said the polluted water from the nullah was flowing back onto the streets through the sewer lines, and the Municipal Corporation has been unsuccessful in finding a solution. “We are being subjected to unbearable living conditions. The drains were not cleaned on time, resulting in our suffering. We are left with no choice but to live here under filthy conditions,” he said.

A former councillor, Inder Aggarwal, said water from a Ganda Nullah (near Shagun Palace) and another Ganda Nullah (near Dharampura and Shivaji Nagar) were not flowing ahead due to the swollen Buddha Nullah. The affected localities are low-lying areas.

Buddha Nullah still

at critical level

As of Thursday, the Buddha Nullah was again flowing at a critical level, as water from upstream regions continued to be released into it. Similarly, residents of several colonies, including CMC Colony, New Puneet Nagar, Harijan Colony and a slum area, etc, on Tajpur Road, Shivpuri, Chander Nagar, New Deep Nagar, and others were still suffering due to the floods caused by the Buddha Nullah. The flooding has occurred either due to the overflow of the Buddha Nullah or the infiltration of its water into these areas through the sewerage lines.

Residents in Shivpuri expressed frustration regarding the severe flooding in their area today, attributing it to the administration’s failure to provide any relief. Superintending Engineer of the MC Ravinder Garg said efforts were underway to drain out the water from the affected areas. However, the Buddha Nullah is still experiencing high water levels. Once the water levels in the nullah recede, issues in all affected areas will be resolved.

Akash Aggarwal, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, claimed that the excess water in the fields located outside the city is being discharged into Buddha Dariya, resulting in elevated water levels in the dariya.

Two ‘weak’ bridges over nullah closed for traffic

MLA from Ludhiana East Daljeet Singh Grewal said two bridges over the Buddha Nullah — one near Satsang Bhawan and the other at New Vijay Nagar — have been closed for traffic movement.

He said due to the apparent weakness of the bridges, these had been closed for traffic movement as of now to avert any mishap.

The MLA said he had sent a letter to the NHAI regarding the ‘flawed’ design of the Tajpur Road flyover on the NH-44, which he believes was causing disruptions to the water flow in the Buddha Dariya.

The people heaved a sigh of relief as the water level in the Sutlej river is going down. The level of the river was lower today compared to the past few days when it was swollen. Manjit Singh, sarpanch of Talwandi Kalan, said the level of water was low in the river today. He, however, said some fields were still submerged with overflowed water. He said villagers got relief as the water level in the river was going down.

