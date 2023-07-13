No respite for passengers as many trains remain cancelled, diverted

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 12

With water level in most areas in the region rising due to persistent rain in the catchment areas and release of water from reservoirs, rail passengers remain at the receiving end. While a total of six trains were cancelled today, around 12 long-route trains were diverted via alternate routes.

Railway officials said the situation arising from waterlogging and other operational issues was being constantly monitored and all possible efforts were being made to restore normalcy of rail traffic.

Cancelled

15098 Jammu Tawi-Bhagalpur Amarnath Express; 12426 Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; 12446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra-New Delhi Express; 22402 Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Superfast Express; 22462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Shri Shakti Express; 12414 Jammu Tawi-Ajmer Pooja Express.

Trains running on alternate routes

12904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Express; 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Mail; 12926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Pashchim Express; 12460 Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express; 14618 Amritsar-Banmankhi Jansewa Express; 18310 Jammu Tawi-Tatanagar Express; 13152 Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express; 12470 Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Express; 14646 Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer Shalimar Express; 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Express; 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express; 19223 Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Express; 19224 Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Express.