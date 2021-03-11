No SAD, BJP alliance, says Ashwani Sharma

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

The president of the Punjab BJP, Ashwani Sharma, today said masses in Punjab were confused about whether the Chief Minister was Bhagwant Mann or Arvind Kejriwal as former did not take any decision on his own and the strings were managed from Delhi.

During a meeting with BJP leaders and workers, Sharma said after 52 days of the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, no results were seen and just party’s advertisements showed its achievements.

Again targeting the Mann government on Patiala incident, Sharma said post was there on Facebook for almost 10 days and everything was discussed, but instead of taking strict action in advance, the government waited for violence to take place.

On the alliance of the BJP with SAD, the state president said, “The alliance is nowhere. The BJP has strengthened its position in state, but the SAD has always had vested interests.”

He also pointed out that Mann and Kejriwal had put burden of the expenditure incurred during Gujarat elections on Punjab. He informed that the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, would attend different meetings in the city on May 14.