No surplus water for neighbours, says BKU

Ludhiana, September 8
Farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union-Kadian (BKU) today unanimously resolved to take all possible steps to safeguard river waters of Punjab. The state committee of the body which met here today with Harmeet Singh Kadian in the chair, asserted that the state had no surplus river water and the Punjab farmers would staunchly oppose any move to divert river water to any of the neighbouring states.
Addressing the meeting, Kadian made a strong case for adequate canal water and uninterrupted power supply for eight hours to all rural feeders for irrigating the crops in the wake of extremely hot weather conditions prevailing in the state.
Drawing the attention of the government towards scarcity of fertilisers in sowing season which had been persistently worrying the farmers, the BKU called upon the government to make timely arrangements for timely supply of DAP fertiliser for the next sowing season.
Among other issues discussed at the meeting were immediate payment of sugar cane arrears to producers as per promise made by the state government during their agitation and filling up all vacant posts of patwaris to resolve the problems being faced by the farmers with regard to revenue records.
