No takers for 8.21-acre land priced at Rs 417 crore

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 30

A chunk of prime land, measuring 8.21 acres and located in front of the mini-secretariat on Ferozepur Road (NH 95), remained unsold for the sixth time as no buyer bid for it during an e-auction by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

The online auction for the land, with a floor price of Rs 417.08 crore, along with other commercial sites, had commenced on March 18 and closed on March 27.

According to GLADA officials, no one had deposited the eligibility fee of Rs 5 crore fixed for taking part in the bidding process.

The same piece of land has been put on sale through open public auction three times between 2014 and 2015 at a reserve price of Rs 1.05 lakh per square yard, with a total floor price of Rs 415.71 crore.

However, as the prime land failed to fetch buyers, its reserve price was slashed by 20 per cent and it was again put up for sale twice, this time at a reduced price of Rs 333.7 crore, once in November 2015 and then again in December 2018. However, buyers again remained elusive and the property remained unsold.

The land belongs to the Canal and Irrigation Department and was vacated a couple of years ago. It was handed over to the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) for commercial exploitation under the 'optimum use of vacant government land' (OUVGL) scheme of the state government.

As per the offer document, the permissible site coverage for the land was 40 per cent and 30 per cent for commercial and group housing purpose, respectively. The permissible floor area ratio (FAR) was 1:30 and height unrestricted, subject to clearance from the Airports Authority of India and fulfilment of other rules such as set-backs, distance between buildings, structural safety and fire safety norms.

The land could be put to use for multiple purposes like shopping mall, multiplex, hotel or group housing, provided the conditions of coverage, FAR and parking were met as per rules.

Commenting on the failure of the PUDA/GLADA to sell the prime land, property developer Ramesh Sethi said there was an overall slump in the realty sector.

He added that investors who used to purchase properties with an eye on appreciation and making quick profit were keeping away from the market. The reserve price of the property also seemed to be higher as compared to the prevailing market rate of similar properties, he said.

