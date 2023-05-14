No takers for govt's initiative to allow property registration on holidays

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/ Payal, May 13

The state government’s decision to continue registration work at the registrar offices of the state on Saturday and Sunday proved to be futile and impractical in this region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Those intending to get sale deeds registered chose to wait for the next routine working day instead of facing disappointment as they would have had to seek online appointment and then again seek re-appointment as stamp duty was not available because the designated banks remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association (PROA) president Dham said the government’s decision to announce working on public holidays was impractical.

“Opening offices on this Saturday and Sunday is particularly impractical as the banks issuing stamp duty papers will remain closed on these two days. Even otherwise, slots of appointments had not been filled at a majority of offices. The association had therefore decided to keep all revenue offices (except those working independently in Mohali district) closed on Saturday,” said Dham, adding that a decision about Sunday would be taken extempore.

However, Revenue officials had to reach their offices in connection with the works related to Lok Adalats being held in the state today.

Advocate Munish Sharma, a revenue work facilitator said deed writers and typists had opened their offices at 7.30 am but no applicants visited them for registration work.

“Even otherwise, people prefer to get official work done on working days to avoid any technical complication later,” Munish said.

Ravinder Vadhera, the president of the Property Advisors’ Union, said his clients also had to return empty-handed from the Registrar office at Raikot as registration work was not done by officials concerned.

“Revenue officials must not oppose the decision that has been taken by the government for the benefit of state’s people,” Vadhera said.