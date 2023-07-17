No takers for schools of eminence

Ludhiana, July 16
No admissions were made in the 117 schools of eminence all over the state.
A teacher said, “No student came forward for admission to these schools, so we presume the schools of eminence are a distant dream.”
“How will you differentiate between students from these and regular schools? There were no training sessions held and no syllabus allocated,” another teacher said, adding that the instructions were passed verbally and no written orders were issued by the department.
