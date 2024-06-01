No-Tobacco Day observed at DMCH, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The Department of Community Medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital commemorated World No Tobacco Day today by hosting an awareness session and a skit to apprise residents of the dangers of tobacco use. The event was conducted under the leadership of Dr GS Wander, principal.

In India, as many as 28.6 per cent of adults (15 year and above) use tobacco in some form. There are about 27 crore tobacco users including 20 crore smokeless tobacco users and 10 crore smokers in the country.

For India, World No Tobacco Day assumes more significance following the fact that the country is the third largest tobacco producing nation and the second largest consumer. Tobacco use is estimated to cause more than 13 lakh deaths in India annually.

‘Protecting children from tobacco industry interference’ is the theme for the World No Tobacco Day this year. It emphasises the need to protect future generations and ensure that tobacco consumption continues to come down, said Dr Wander.

According to the latest report of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM), globally, tobacco is responsible for 70 lakh deaths and kills around 12.8 persons annually in India (more than tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria combined) and 3,500 deaths daily.

