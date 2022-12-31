No-trust motion against Jagraon MC chief fails

Mahesh Sharma

Jagraon, December 30

Facing severe opposition from leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and legislator Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Jagraon Municipal Council president Jatinder Pal Rana emerged politically stronger as rival councillors failed to prove no-confidence motion against him in a special meeting held at the civic body office on Friday.

Though councilors led by legislator Manuke tried to get the meeting cancelled on account of ‘ill health’ of a councillor, Rana, the convener of the meeting, concluded it with the failure of the no-trust motion as his rivals were not even present in requisite numbers.

Rana said some councillors had given a requisition four weeks ago for calling a special meeting to prove a no-confidence motion against him. The rival councillors had alleged that Rana was not performing his duties as president diligently and development works were suffering due to his alleged disposition.

Sources in the municipal council said at least two-third strength of the council, which is 16 elected councilors, was required to be present at the meeting to begin the motion but only 14 reached the venue. Of these, only seven, including five opposition members, marked presence in the meeting.

Sensing failure of the move, one of the rival councillors pretended ill health following which legislator Manuke tried to get the meeting cancelled.

While regular executive officer (EO) Manohar Singh Bagha was on leave for unknown reasons, Raikot EO Charanjit Singh Channi was deployed to represent the government at the meeting. Charanjit said the no confidence motion was defeated as requisite number of councilors were not present.

Later, residents led by former SAD legislator Shiv Ram Kaler and former Raikot AAP legislator Jagtar Singh Jagga protested the alleged failure of the administration to conduct the meeting in a peaceful environment. Kaler alleged that the police had also tried to appease AAP leaders by preventing journalists from entering the premises of the municipal council.

