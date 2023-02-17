No-trust motion passed against Ahmedgarh civic body president

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 16

A no-trust motion against Vikas Krishan Tandon, president, municipal council, moved by 10 councillors a month ago was passed in a special meeting held at the municipal council office on Thursday.

Of the 18 members of the council, 12 voted in favour of the resolution demanding ouster of the incumbent and three, including president, members opposed the motion.

Three Congress councillors, Harpal Kaur, Jaswinder Kaur and Navjot Kaur abstained from the meeting.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said no-trust motion moved against the Tandon was passed during a special meeting held for the purpose at the municipal council office on Thursday.

According to the SDM, the president defending the motion had raised an objection to legislator’s Right to Vote but the objection was overruled on the basis of various sections and amendments in the Municipal Act, 1911.

SAD councillors Jagwinder Singh and Mohammad Aslam supported the Congress president Vikas Tandon in opposing the motion.

MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra claimed that he had performed his duty by showing solidarity with the majority of councillors irrespective of their political allegiance. “Now when the no-trust motion has been passed, we will ask the authorities to proceed further and pave the way for election of new incumbent,” said Gajjanmajra.