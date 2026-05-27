No wheelchair facility for voters in Samrala

While polling for the Samrala Municipal Council elections began peacefully on Tuesday, the administration faced criticism over the lack of wheelchair facilities for elderly and specially-abled voters at several booths.

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Many elderly and disabled voters had to face inconvenience as no wheelchairs were available at polling stations despite claims of elaborate arrangements by the administration for smooth elections. In many cases, kin and local residents were seen carrying disabled persons in their arms to polling booths.

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The issue exposed gaps in the arrangements made for voter convenience during the civic polls. Voters said basic facilities should have been ensured for senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

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Meanwhile, polling continued peacefully across 12 wards of the Samrala MC.

Three wards — Ward No. 1, Ward No. 4 and Ward No. 12 — had already been declared elected unopposed earlier.

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Samrala SDM Gursimrajit Kaur visited a polling booth after complaints surfaced regarding the absence of wheelchairs. She assured voters that wheelchair had been arranged shortly to facilitate the needy.