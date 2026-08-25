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Home / Ludhiana / No work day today, tomorrow in view of Bar poll nominations

No work day today, tomorrow in view of Bar poll nominations

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Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:13 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The District Bar Association (DBA) has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as “No Work Days” in view of the filing of nominations for the body’s annual elections. The polls are scheduled for September 11.

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The decision was taken by the executive body in consultation with the Returning Officer Virinder Khara.

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In a communication issued to members of the Bar, the DBA secretary said that a large number of advocates would remain busy assisting candidates in the nomination process and other election-related activities.

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The association requested judicial officers of the District Courts, Revenue Courts, Consumer Court, Labour Commission, Juvenile Court and Permanent Lok Adalat not to pass any adverse order in cases where advocates are unable to appear on August 25 and August 26.

The judicial authorities were also requested to exempt advocates or members who are unable to attend proceedings on the said dates from physical presence.

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The move is aimed at enabling members of the Bar to participate in the election process without apprehension.

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