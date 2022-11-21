‘No work’ for leisure trip: Show-cause notice issued to Samrala Bar Association chief

Chandigarh, November 20
The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has issued a show-cause notice to the president of the Samrala Bar Association for observing ‘no work’ for a leisure trip.
The Bar Association president has been directed to submit the reply by November 26.
Karnail Singh Dhillon, president of the Samrala Bar Association, wrote a letter to the presiding officer on November 19. In the letter, the president requested the presiding officer to adjust and adjourn the cases of 25 advocates who are going on a one-day trip to Morni hills on November 21.
Taking a notice of the incident, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has issued a show-cause notice to the president of the association and had sought his reply.
In the show-cause notice issued to Karnail Singh Dhillon, he had been asked to file a reply by November 26 for the letter written to the presiding officer to adjust the case for the members who are going to the Morni trip. The Council has also advised the Bar Association president to immediately withdraw the letter.
